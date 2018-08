LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Doing recycling right means recycling food boxes in the proper way.

Tip: It's great to recycle cereal and other food boxes. Just be sure to take out the plastic liners and flatten them!

ALWAYS Recycle cereal boxes and other boxed food containers.

NEVER Leave any food or plastic liner inside

@THV11's cereal drive was a major success! This week's #RecycleRight tip includes a reminder to recycle those cereal boxes! Be sure to remove food and plastic liners before breaking down the box to place in the bin. pic.twitter.com/RXnTPUGspU — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) August 6, 2018

