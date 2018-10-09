LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Doing recycling right means not corrupting the contents of the curbside recycling cart with waste material that cannot be recycled.

THV11 and the Regional Recycling District in Pulaski County are launching a year-long program designed to inform and encourage local Pulaski County residential customers how to do recycling right.

Here are your tips from Raven Richard.

Tip #1:

Online shopping boxes can be recycled.

Be sure to break boxes down and lay flat in the bin.

For more information head to MyDoRight.com

© 2018 KTHV