LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Doing recycling right means not corrupting the contents of the curbside recycling cart with waste material that cannot be recycled.

THV11 and the Regional Recycling District in Pulaski County are launching a year-long program designed to inform and encourage local Pulaski County residential customers how to do recycling right.

Here are your tips from Meteorologist Mariel Ruiz.

Tip #1:

ALWAYS look for items that can get tangled.

NEVER add ropes, cords, hoses or belts.

Today's #RecycleRight tip:



