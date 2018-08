LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Recycling right means no plastic bags of any kind, ever.

There seems to be some confusion, but no plastic bags of any kind are allowed in recycling bins.

Tip: It's great to recycle plastic, but no plastic bags should ever be put in a recycling bin. Not even clear bags for shredded paper are allowed.

Today's #RecycleRight tip is NO PLASTIC BAGS MEANS NO PLASTIC BAGS. This includes clear bags with shredded paper. Bags tend to get caught in the sorting machine. This slows the whole process down. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/faWh4owYT4 — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) August 20, 2018

