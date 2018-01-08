LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Doing recycling right means making sure you have enough cart space to recycle. You can get a second cart for less than 50 cents a month.
THV11 and the Regional Recycling District in Pulaski County are launching a year-long program designed to inform and encourage local Pulaski County residential customers how to do recycling right.
Here are your tips from Meteorologist Mariel Ruiz.
Tip:
ALWAYS remember you can request a second cart.
NEVER leave in plastic bags if you have overflow.
