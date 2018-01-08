LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Doing recycling right means making sure you have enough cart space to recycle. You can get a second cart for less than 50 cents a month.

THV11 and the Regional Recycling District in Pulaski County are launching a year-long program designed to inform and encourage local Pulaski County residential customers how to do recycling right.

Here are your tips from Meteorologist Mariel Ruiz.

Tip:

ALWAYS remember you can request a second cart.

NEVER leave in plastic bags if you have overflow.

Hey! Did you know you can request a 2nd #Recycle Bin for your home? It is less than 50 cents per month! Avoid putting overflow recycle items in a plastic bag. Those get stuck in the sorting machine! #RecycleRight @THV11 pic.twitter.com/TnaZkT5VQS — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) July 30, 2018

