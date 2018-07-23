LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Doing recycling right means not corrupting the contents of the curbside recycling cart with waste material that cannot be recycled.

THV11 and the Regional Recycling District in Pulaski County are launching a year-long program designed to inform and encourage local Pulaski County residential customers how to do recycling right.

Here are your tips from Meteorologist Mariel Ruiz.

Tip:

ALWAYS flatten cardboard boxes before placing in bin.

NEVER add styrofoam, packing peanuts, trash or any similar items.

#RecyleRight Monday! Know anyone that is moving? Or maybe took advantage of some online deals? Recycle the cardboard! Be sure to flatten it out before placing it in the bin. Be sure to leave out the packing materials inside! @THV11 pic.twitter.com/181YyYFr1K — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) July 23, 2018

© 2018 KTHV