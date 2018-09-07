LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Doing recycling right means not corrupting the contents of the curbside recycling cart with waste material that cannot be recycled.

THV11 and the Regional Recycling District in Pulaski County are launching a year-long program designed to inform and encourage local Pulaski County residential customers how to do recycling right.

Here are your tips from Meteorologist Mariel Ruiz.

Tip #1:

ALWAYS recycle plastic bottles, containers, and tubs.

NEVER add plastic bags.

Today's #RecycleRight tip is a recycled tip!With the 4th, you probably had more plastic bags than usual. Remember to keep those OUT of the recycle bin. They get caught in the sorting machine. Bottles,containers,&tubs are good for recycling. Just make sure to wash them out! @THV11 pic.twitter.com/vcxzrJElbN — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) July 9, 2018

For more information, head to MyDoRight.com.

© 2018 KTHV