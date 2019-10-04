On average, 38 children in the United States die in hot cars every year.

According to KidsAndCars.org, 51 children in the United States died last year in hot cars. This is the highest number of fatalities in one year that the organization has documented in over 20 years of collecting data.

"Thankfully, this tragic problem has a solution that is affordable and available: requiring cars to be equipped with an alert system that would warn a driver about the presence of a back seat passenger when a car is turned off."

KidsAndCars.org is a national nonprofit organization that is dedicated not only to saving young children in vehicles, but pets as well.

The organization plans to once again worth with Congress to introduce and promote passage of the Hot Cars Act of 2019. This will call for the use of technology to end these tragic deaths.

KidsAndCars.org would like the public to join them for National Heatstroke Prevent Day on April 16, 2019 to spread word about the appalling reality of hot car deaths.

For more information on this topic, please visit KidsAndCars.org.