GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — A Garland County family hopes their response to a devastating fire can help create business opportunity in the community.

Melissa Connelly ran Tangles salon for 30 years – a business connected to her family’s custom cabinet shop. In August, lightning sparked a massive fire that destroyed both businesses on Highway 70 West near Lake Hamilton.

“It was devastating,” Connelly said. “Our whole family worked in that building.”

Connelly and her brother, who owns the cabinet shop, quickly got to work on recovery.

“We essentially had to figure out what we would do after that,” she said.

Crews have started work on the new McClain's Custom Cabinets location on South Moore Road.

Meanwhile, Connelly is preparing to open a new salon down Highway 70 from the empty lot where Tangles stood for decades.

“It's going to be fabulous,” she said.

District 5 Salon Company will offer hair services, manicures & pedicures, massages, a boutique and more.

As planning began for a new location, Connelly and her business partner recognized a need in their community.

“We kinda got to thinking our community really needed another shopping space closer to the schools,” Connelly said.

Plans for a beauty shop turned into plans for a shopping center. American Ridge Towne Center will house the salon and three additional businesses.

“We were very prayerful to get this building and have the opportunity to get to rebuild like we did,” Connelly said.

It’s an opportunity that began with ashes and was largely made possible by community support,” Connelly said.

“It all just gets better; it just takes a little bit of time, but it gets better and I think in the community I live in -- with all of the support everyone gives you -- it just makes it possible,” she said.

District 5 Salon Company plans to open in two weeks. The shopping center’s other three suites are still available for lease. The development’s owner hopes to bring a bakery into one of those spaces.