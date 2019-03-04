VERIFY | It was that plea from young Zachary that drew response from around the world.

After airing 13-year-old Zach's story last week in an effort to help him get adopted, people from as far away as Canada and even New Zealand have written us for more information.

Tonight we can verify that the Arkansas Department of Human Services is sifting through hundreds of requests for information about an Arkansas boy in need of a family.

"I want a forever home that I can stay in, have fun with, go fishing, exercise with them and all that," Zachary said, "...and I am very, very kind. Super kind." It was a heartfelt plea from a teenage child in state foster care.

One that grabbed the hearts of thousands of people who watched his story.

After this story aired, our email inbox flooded with messages from viewers inspired by his story. The first question: "Has he been adopted?"

DHS spokesperson Keith Metz verifies: "The short answer is no, he has not been placed in an adoptive home yet. Even with that number and that level of inquiries received, the adoptive process takes time and that is by design."

Metz also verifies that process often takes 6 to 9 months, in which a child in foster care will live with his or her pre-adoptive family to make sure it's the right fit.

"We want to make sure that when we do find what we think is the best home, whether for Zachary or any of the 340 children, that it is a forever home in a literal and figurative sense – we don't want to have to move them anywhere else ever again," Metz said.

Another question that came up in multiple emails and phone calls was if single parents and same sex couples can adopt. We can verify according to Arkansas DHS that yes - single moms, dads, same sex couples and traditional couples can all legally adopt children in state foster care.

And, can out of state families adopt Arkansas children? Metz verifies it's possible, but "Generally speaking, we want to exhaust all of our in state options before we pursue candidates from out of state." This is to keep children in a familiar, comfortable environment.

And the last question that came up repeatedly: "How much does it cost to adopt in Arkansas?" According to Metz, "The answer is 'almost nothing.' It costs almost nothing to adopt out of foster care in the state of Arkansas."

Metz verifies the only direct cost is the cost of a physical exam for a potential adoptive parent and the copy of the child's birth certificate. In fact, he verifies most children come with an adoption subsidy, which is regular payment for children considered harder to adopt.

While Metz verifies that Zachary is not home just yet, he does say that DHS is working tirelessly, and found very promising potential placements and he believes it will happen quickly. "Zachary is a genuine kid and what you see with him is real. You saw his emotion, his likability. You saw his intelligence, his humor and his wit."

The best way to start the process is to visit fosterarkansas.org and click foster or adopt. It gives details on requirements along with the process and what to expect.

If you live out of state, you can do the same in your home state. You have to be approved there first in order to legally adopt in Arkansas.

