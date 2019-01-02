YELL COUNTY, Ark. — An injured bald eagle was reported by a farmer and captured in Carden Bottoms, next to Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge on Feb. 1.

The area is where many birdwatchers go to catch a glimpse of the majestic raptors this time of year, Randy Zellers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said.

That's because waterfowl commonly migrate to the protected area and the national bird follows the birds.

Wildlife Officer Eric Pratt used a large dip net to capture the eagle and grab its legs. It was then taken to a vet in Dardanelle for X-rays.

At first, the bird was thought to be suffering from a broken wing. It turned out to be a dislocated shoulder.

The eagle will be rehabilitated at the HAWK Center, Help Arkansas Wild Kritters. Bald eagles are so heavily regulated that even possessing a bald eagle feather requires a federal permit. Rehabilitators are volunteers who receive no money from the government.