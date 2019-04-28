The Red Cross and the Pine Bluff Fire Department started installing smoke detectors in Pine Bluff homes back in December; however, their work isn't done.

They're still installing free fire alarms to make sure every home is safe.

Saturday, the Red Cross' goal was to install over 200 smoke detectors and to give each family an escape plan.

Red Cross volunteer Dorothy Singleton said she knows firsthand how important it is seniors have working smoke alarms.

"Number one, you know, your ability to move around. Number two, the amount of time you spend in your home," Singleton said.

She said it just takes minutes for a disaster to spark.

"Sometimes you forget, and I've had that experience of putting something on the stove and forgetting that I put it on there until I dozed off in the other room," Singleton said.

Her concerns lead her to help the Red Cross and the Pine Bluff Fire Department install free smoke alarms in Pine Bluff Saturday morning.

"It takes two minutes to install it, but that two minutes can save your life," Pine Bluff firefighter Austin Harris said.

The battalion chief said this will be a great help for those who may forget to change the batteries or are unable to because of physical limitations.

"Sometimes we have cooking fires where if they had a smoke alarm it could have alerted the tenants or occupants. But, for those who don't have smoke alarms, it can be devastating," Edward Pinkins said.

If you need a smoke alarm but can't afford one, you can visit https://getasmokealarm.org/ or call 800-Red-Cross. They are helping people while supplies last.