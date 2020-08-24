Update: Zoom says its back up and running. Well, for most users.

The video communications site took to social media to share more information about the technical difficulties being experience worldwide.

If your Zoom stopped working Monday morning, you're not alone.

"If you're having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix. Please follow Zoom for updates. We're so sorry about the inconvenience."

As of 11:14 a.m., Zoom says meeting and webinar services have been restored. However, some people may not be able to sign up for paid accounts, upgrade, or manage services on its website.

Thanks for your patience! Meeting and webinar service has been restored for the majority of users.



The technical difficulties come after several schools across the country begin online learning.

For more information, you can visit Zoom's website.