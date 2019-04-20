According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, retired Deputy Sheriff Michael Keith Waller has died due to injuries he sustained during a hit-and-run motorcycle accident in Pulaski County.

Waller first began his law enforcement career in 1974 as a patrolman with the Pine Bluff Police Department, where he also served as a field training officer until his separation of employment.

Waller joined the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 1979, where he served as a criminal investigator until medically retiring in 1991.

According to the JCSO, "Waller served with distinction, often being recognized by neighboring law enforcement partners for his assistance."

Among his many accomplishments, training and experience, Waller was trained in clandestine drug labs and criminal investigations. He was also a member of the International Association of Arson Investigators and the Arkansas Sheriff's Association.

"He will be deeply missed and his passing merits the grateful tribute of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, as we pause in our operations to mourn this loss."

Funeral services for Michael K. Waller have not yet been announced.