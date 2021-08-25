Little Rock's Goodness Village opens 20th apartment for traveling medical patients, families

The Goodness Village celebrated the opening of its 20th apartment with a ribbon cutting and open house Tuesday morning, Aug. 24.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People who need medical attention after a surgery have a special place in Little Rock where they can recover, and it's expanding.

The Goodness Village celebrated the opening of its 20th apartment with a ribbon cutting and open house Tuesday morning, Aug. 24.

The nonprofit hosts patients and their families who traveled to Little Rock for medical treatment.

Director Kim Burket said their goal is to make the Goodness Village a temporary home away from home for patients.

"We're just trying to fill a great need in the city by providing a true home when people are away for many months at a time with a medical crisis," Burket said, "so, we're really good about taking pride in keeping the families together during a difficult time."