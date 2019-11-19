LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new study is taking a look at how Little Rock can become more sustainable in the next 10 years by making life easier and healthier for people.

"Sustainability is something that covers every aspect of someone's life," Lennie Massanelli said.

Lennie Massanelli is the Little Rock sustainability program educator. She said finding ways to make Little Rock more green is priority.

"What's good for the environment, is good for the economy. It's good for tourism," she said.

Massanelli said the 2025 and Beyond Action Plan Survey has already received tons of feedback. The survey covers input on things like solar electric vehicle charging stations and waste management.

"There's a lot of focus on recycling. A lot of that has to do with the way recycling has been sort of whittled right now in the city to just a few basic things," she said.

She also said there's a lot of talk about connecting the bike paths.

"Not just recreation, but also using those bike paths as transportation. I would like to be able to bike to work," Massanelli said.

Because of this, Massanelli said Little Rock is looking into adding a pedal assist E-bike program by next spring.

"A lot of cities have bike rental programs, and so we've got the lime scooters and whatever, but I think this is something that is going to be very popular," she said.

Sustainability officer Melinda Glasgow said the 2025 and Beyond survey is also looking for input on things like cutting down on single use-plastics.

"I think we could do better," Glasgow said.

She said planning for a more sustainable future will help Little Rock grow.

"It's very important for job recruitment and for retention and young people who want to see a livable city," Glasgow said.

You can take the survey until Friday, Dec. 6. There will also be a community input meeting on Dec. 6 at the Southwest Community Center on baseline.

