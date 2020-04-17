LITTLE ROCK, Ark — We're all looking forward to the day we can go out and experience all our state has to offer and that includes the Little Rock Zoo.

It's closed during this pandemic, but zookeepers are still working hard to take care of the 500 animals that live there.

This would normally be the busy season for the zoo, but it's struggling right now without ticket sales.

It needs your help, so it can keep caring for the animals.

The zoo is asking the community to make a donation to the Little Rock Zoo Recovery Fund through the state zoological foundation.

The zoo says a gift of $25, $50, $100 or $250 goes a long way toward making a difference.

