Little Rock's tourism plan includes new sports complex, reimagined River Market

Over the next decade, the Little Rock Convention and Visitor’s Bureau plans to make the capital city a more attractive destination.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Convention and Visitor's Bureau (LRCVB) revealed its tourism master plan for the city on Wednesday.

This is the first time there has been a comprehensive list of ways to make the capital city a more attractive destination since COVID-19 put a halt on travel and tourism.

The plan details the next 10 years and is expected to generate more than a billion dollars in tourism revenue.

First on the to-do list— upgrading the Statehouse Convention Center.

"You'll see new carpet, a new atrium, many upgrades to the facility to make it competitive," LRCVB's CEO Gina Gemberling said.

The plan also recommends a new sports complex with multiple basketball courts, volleyball courts and seating for up to 4,000 people. In general, the plan calls for more opportunities involving outdoor activities and access to the riverfront, while reinventing the River Market.

The Museum of Discovery's CEO Kelley Bass said they are already working on new exhibits.

"We'll debut two brand new galleries in October of this year," Bass said.

And it wouldn't be a destination without worthwhile food.

Jim Keet, who owns several restaurants in Little Rock, said Arkansans can expect more openings soon.