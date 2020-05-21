According to officials with Magic Springs, they are preparing to open their water park on Monday, June 1 contingent upon final approval.

As part of Gov. Hutchinson’s 3 Phase Plan for business reopening, he recently announced that Water Parks would be allowed to open at 50% capacity and large outdoor venues at 30%.

Magic Springs said they will be following the guidance of Arkansas agencies to ensure that the best protection for guests and staff upon opening.

Magic Springs said their goal is to provide a fun, safe and close-to-home getaway.

The COVID-19 crisis has required Magic Springs to raise their cleaning and sanitizing standards to even higher levels with new protocols. These new changes will apply to both staff and guests and we will share our plans for implementing these additional health and safety measures in the weeks to come.

Magic Springs has waived the “Visit By” dates for the original Season Pass benefits which means that you will now receive Season Parking, Souvenir Sport Bottle and Bring-a-Friend free ticket regardless of when you activate your Pass.

In addition, they are providing:

BONUS benefits to our Season Pass Holders for the 2020 season.

$10 added to each Pass purchased by May 31 (For for in-park purchases of food or merchandise)

BONUS Bring-a-Friend FREE ticket valid for one-time use any day until November 1 (Excludes Saturdays in June or July)

3 Bring-a-Friend FREE Days: July 22 - Magic Springs Birthday, September 7 - Labor Day & September 26 - Opening Day of Magic Screams

Monthly In-Park discounts via electronic coupons

Plus, even more, value-added benefits to come so stay tuned!

For those who purchased the GOLD Pass you get all your original benefit along with the bonus perks above PLUS a Season Tube Rental will be added to your Pass.

