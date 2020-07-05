LITTLE ROCK, Ark — If you’re fortunate enough to be able to pay your mortgage, it maybe a good time to refinance your home.

The Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates and many homeowners are considering refinancing.

Arvest Bank Vice President Mortgage Loan Manager David Norris said the bank has seen lots of people.

“The current pandemic that we’re currently facing, we still see people taking advantage of historically low rates,” Norris said.

Freddie Mac, the mortgage finance giant, reported the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 3.26% for the week of May 7.

But, this isn’t a one size fits all situation.

If you’re considering refinancing, the first step is talking with a local lender.

“Whether it be the bank that you bank with or a mortgage company that you trust or referral that you trust or just somebody that you know is familiar with the process,” Norris said.

You’ll then want to set your objectives and learn about all available options.

“Are you wanting to just lower your payment? Are you wanting to lower the term of your loan to pay less interest? Are you wanting to pull equity out of that house?” Norris said.

Some considerations include your credit score and the amount of time you plan to be in your home.

“Borrowers may say, ‘Hey, I’m only going to be in this house, you know, two or three more years.’ So, that often times will nullify any savings because they’re not going to re-coop the cost of that finance,” Norris said.

If you’re putting down roots where you’re at, it might be a good idea.

“If you plan on being in your home for a long period of time and you’re able to take advantage of interest rates that may be in the three percents, you’re talking about tens of thousands of dollars in savings,” Norris said.

No two customers are the same and it’s important to make an informed decision.

“We don’t know what the future is going to hold as far as interest rates are concerned, but the expression of 'striking while the iron is hot' comes to mind,” Norris said.

While banks have closed their lobbies, many lenders are utilizing video chat and online document signing to keep things moving.

