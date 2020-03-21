LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Love and support are what lots of us need right now.

For some Arkansas medical students, Friday was supposed to be a day of pomp and circumstance. But with some creativity, everyone could feel the joy.

Match Day looked a lot different for UAMS students, this year.

Match Day is a huge milestone for medical students everywhere, when they find out which hospital the National Resident Matching Program paired them with.

Usually, there's a huge ceremony, but with COVID-19 concerns, it happened virtually.

Dozens of students called in via video chat and UAMS faculty helped celebrate the big news.

This year, 96% of graduating medical students were placed into residency programs, where they'll continue their specialty medical training for the next three to seven years.

