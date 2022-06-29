Amber's Refuge was created specifically for women who are in crisis situations and need someone to take care of their pig(s).

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Domestic violence is a common issue here in the U.S. that impacts many. According to the Help SAVE Foundation, a woman in the U.S. is assaulted or beaten every nine seconds, and their pets also experience abuse.

One woman in the Greater Memphis Area just opened a pig sanctuary in honor of her friend who died due to domestic violence and also had eight pigs of her own.

Anna Yancey said her friend is the reason why she founded her non-profit organization Pigtopia nearly six years ago, which takes care of pigs.

Ever since her friend died, she realized that the need for victims and survivors with pet pigs without a place for them to stay is high.

“I just sat in my car and sobbed because it was so incomprehensible that someone so strong and fierce and intelligent, and beautiful was taken away,” Anna said.

Nearly two years after the tragic loss of Amber Slankard, Anna still finds it hard to understand how something so devastating could happen to someone who was so full of life.

“It was shocking, devastating a big surprise to everyone…and it really brought home the message,” Anna expressed.

Pigtopia was founded in 2016 and works closely with law enforcement and animal control to help take care of pigs who are in desperate need of a place to stay.

And after Amber’s death, Anna saw that there was no dedicated space in the Greater Memphis Area for women who experience domestic violence and need a shelter for their pigs, so she opened, Amber’s Refuge.

“10% of women shelters, allow pets…only 10%, but over 50% of people have pets of some kind and women have reported that their abuser also abuses their pet,” Anna said.

She added that Amber’s Refuge will take care of all the expenses.

“We’ll get them spayed or neutered…we’ll provide vetting, care, and everything so that when they’re ready, they can be reunited,” Anna stated. “We even help with pet deposits so that they don’t have that expense on top of everything that they’re having to do when they’re starting their life over again.”

The shelter also takes care of pigs from all over the U.S. Anna said the goal is to work with other sanctuaries and have an Amber’s Refuge in every state to help more women.

“I spoke with a sanctuary in Michigan who said, ‘We would like to join you in this. That would mean we could get to these situations faster. It would also be another way to honor Amber and her legacy,” Anna said.

Anna also said the family finally found justice. Amber’s murder trial was set to start this week; however, her ex-husband plead no contest, which means he will move straight to sentencing, so there will be no trial.