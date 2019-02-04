SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Millennials are killing soda.

Apparently they're not drinking those sugary staples anymore. Soda stocks dropped by one percent in 2018 in North America. The reason? In the last ten years, soda sales have declined in favor of bottled water or flavored seltzer drinks, like San Pellegrino.

But you can’t say we’re killing all soda. Low or no calorie sodas like Sprite, Fanta, or Coke Zero saw higher demand, pivoting to a more health-conscious move.

You can’t beat a burger and Coke. It’s a classic combination!

However, there's other reasons soda is on the decline. With so many options for drinks now — from coffee and tea seeing an increase in sales to water and sports drinks becoming more in demand — healthier options are at the forefront of a milennial's purchasing priority.

So are millennials killing soda? Not really. There are so many more options now, that when they choose, they’re selecting the healthier options.

