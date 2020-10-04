CONWAY, Ark — There are so many stories about acts of kindness and appreciation for health care workers during this health crisis.

One girl in Conway is getting creative to let nurses and doctors know that she thinks they rock!

Fifteen-year-old Landri Aultman may not consider herself an artist like her mom, Toya.

“(I’m not) as artsy and crafty as she is,” said Landri Aultman.

However, the ninth grader decided to put her craft skills to the test to help spread some love to the nurses and doctors in her hometown of Conway.

“We are building our new house and we saw some rocks and I decided that we should paint them and put them in the hospital to encourage the workers,” said Landri.

With the help of her mom, Landri painted dozens of rocks in bright colors, each with an inspirational message.

“We did ones like ‘God is greater than COVID-19’ and ‘Be a rainbow in somebody else’s cloud,’” said Landri.

Toya Aultman said she and her daughter had a lot of fun painting the rocks.

‘We painted 31 and I told someone the first 20 were fun. The last 11 took us some thinking to come up with things to put on them!” laughed Toya.

Once they were done, the mom and daughter duo lined the rocks along the entrance to Conway Regional – a colorful welcome for the nurses and doctors each time they walk in the door.

Painted rocks encourage health workers

“Nurses as a whole and a group, don’t typically take care of ourselves so it’s nice to know that we have others taking care of us and it helps the patients because it lifts our spirits so we can impart that on them,” said Gabriel Gartman, RN at Conway Regional.

Landri said she feels happy that something simple as a rock can bring a little joy during a difficult time.

“It made me feel happy that I got to encourage them,” said Landri.

Landri and her mom said since they dropped off the rocks, more have been added by others in the community.

Conway Regional said there are more than 50 rocks outside the entrance.

