SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The COVID-19 crisis is pushing more people to make important life decisions, and that includes writing a living will.



"You just never know,” said Hope Kloss, a Saline County woman.

At 29 years old, Kloss never imagined herself writing up a will, but here she is this week, doing just that.

"I mean, it's scary. I didn't want to do it, it brought me to tears,” said Kloss.

With the uncertainty that surrounds the coronavirus, Kloss wants to know her children are safe if something were to happen to her.

"If I’m not here to protect them, I need to know someone else is and that they go to who I want them to go to,” said Kloss.

Kloss is just one of many who have a living will on their mind. Notaries across the state say others do, too.

"Things are so unexpected. We don't know if we are going to be here from one day to the next, so now is a good time to do this,” said Teri Oliveira, a local notary.

Oliveira is authorized to witness signatures on legal documents. She said it's important for people who are writing up wills to have them notarized.

It's a free service Arvest Bank in Benton, where she works, is providing their customers.



"We are providing those services via the drive-thru. We have procedures set forth that we can actually still see the customer sign in our presence, and we can talk to them and communicate with them,” said Oliveira.



It's important to know that if you are getting a document notarized, you must have proper identification, such as a driver's license or passport.

In Arkansas, you might need a witness if the form requires one. The witnesses have to be present.

Most banks and law offices provide notary services.

