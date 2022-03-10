Museum of Discovery nominated for best children's museum

The nomination comes as the museum, located in the River Market District, celebrates its 95th anniversary on March 11, 2022.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the third consecutive year, Museum of Discovery has been nominated for best children’s museum in the USA TODAY “10Best Readers’ Choice Award” poll.

Public voting will determine which of the 20 museums across the country make the “10Best” list. In 2020 and 2021, Museum of Discovery was voted sixth-best children’s museum in the United States.

The public can vote once daily, per electronic device until March 14. Click here to learn more about the poll and vote.