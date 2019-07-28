NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau has a brand new mobile app to help you plan a fun trip.

They developed the app after learning that more than half of the people who visit North Little Rock's website are doing it on their phone.

The app features an easy way to explore destinations, events, and upcoming festivals in the city.

You can search by categories like 'Arts & Culture,' 'Dog Friendly,' or 'Nightlife.'

The 'Explore North Little Rock' app is free to download.