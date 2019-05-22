A new study from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families shows Arkansas saw a major decline in the uninsured rate for women of childbearing age after the state expanded Medicaid.

According to the report, Medicaid expansion has played a vital role in reducing maternal death rates, decreasing mortality rates, and improving potential birth outcomes that can increase the likelihood for a healthy childhood. The report also says states see about a 50 percent reduction in infant mortality rates with Medicaid expansions.

Medicaid expansion assist women's eligibility for consistent coverage instead of women losing coverage and then regaining it for short periods of time. When breaks in coverage persist existing health conditions become more serious and expensive to treat, according to the report.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Health Officer. says in the report, “The message of this study is clear: Medicaid expansion can protect the lives and health of women and their babies, especially women of color who are at higher risk for a range of poor outcomes.”

Thousands of Arkansans regained Medicaid coverage this year after a judge blocked the implemented work requirements that started in 2018.