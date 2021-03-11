How to keep your pets safe on New Year's Eve

It's an exciting time for people as we welcome in the new year, but our pets may be less thrilled about the loud celebrations. Here's how you can keep them safe.

PHOENIX — As we get ready to ring in the new year, it's important to remember to keep track of our pets as we participate in New Year's Eve celebrations. Many of us will be heading out to parties and enjoying the company of friends and family as 2021 comes to an end.

To celebrate 2022, some may use fireworks and other party festivities, but these activities create loud and unsettling environments for animals. With that in mind, the Arizona Humane Society has offered five tips to help keep your pets safe and calm this New Year's Eve.

Remember their I.D.

Perhaps the number one tip is to make sure your pets have a collar with current I.D. tags and updated microchips. According to Home Again, one in three pets will go missing in their lifetime. So making sure your furry friend can be easily identified will help him or her get back safe if they become lost.

Keep them inside and occupied

Nearby fireworks and bursts of bright flashing lights may frighten your pets and cause them to flee your yard or home. If you live in a busy area, this can be disastrous. Keep pets indoors and create a safe space in your home with their bedding, toys, water and a radio or TV. This will help distract pets with severe anxiety.

Know where they are

If you're leaving your house on New Year's Eve, it's not recommended to leave your pets unattended in the backyard. The sound of fireworks can send them over the fence or digging to get out even if they have never displayed that behavior.

Watch your food and drinks

If you are at a party, keep an eye on unattended food; it attracts curious pets and they may get on counter tops or in trash cans. The Humane Society also said alcohol and many foods found on your dinner plate can be poisonous for pets.

Help other pets in need

If you are out and find an animal in distress, you can call the AHS' Emergency Animal Medical Technicians at 602.997.7585 ext. 2073.



Hopefully these tips will help you and your pets have a safe and enjoyable new year. If your pet becomes lost, visit azhumane.org/lost-a-pet for more information.





