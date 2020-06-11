'No Shave November' sparks conversations about men's health

One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You might see more men sporting facial hair this month as they recognize “No Shave November.”

Several members of the THV11 team are among them. Morning anchor Rob Evans, meteorologist Nathan Scott, sports anchor Hayden Balgavy, and reporter Michael Aaron are growing beards in support of the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation (APCF) and its mission.

Happy No Shave November! I’m throwing out the razor this month in support of @APCFoundation.



This will be the longest I’ve ever gone without shaving, so Lord only knows what I’ll look like on November 30.

🚫🪒👨🏻😂 #NoShaveNovember @THV11 pic.twitter.com/hcRdNldYFF — Michael Aaron (@michaelfaaron) November 2, 2020

One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

APCF works to empower men with knowledge about prostate cancer prevention, provide screenings, and help patients fighting the disease.

“Men are the great avoiders, and sometimes thinking it's never going to happen to us so we don't need to worry about it,” Chris Collier, APCF executive director, said. “ We are constantly trying to break down that barrier.”

Collier believes No Shave November is a great way to start important conversations and encourage men to undergo a prostate cancer screening.

“If they can get screened and catch it early that's the key,” he said. “It's pretty much 100% fixable if you will if we get to it early.”

Most men should discuss having a prostate exam around age 50, according to the American Cancer Society. Those at higher risk may need to be screened earlier.

The screening typically consists of a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test initially. Doctors may perform other exams depending on the outcome.

“No news is not good news and avoidance is not a form of treatment,” Collier said. “You have to know. By all means, get screened and have those conversations with your physicians.”

In addition to raising awareness, No Shave November also raises funds for APCF’s free awareness and educational programs, free prostate cancer screenings, and free patient assistance programs. Every dollar stays in Arkansas, according to Collier.