Saturday morning, May 4, about 1,000 people walked together to show their support for Arkansas children in foster care at ‘Walk for the Waiting.’

Currently, there’s a need for about 2,000 more foster families in Arkansas.

Like others at Walk for the Waiting, Carol Spenst’s dream is to eliminate the number of children waiting to be adopted.

“There is such a huge need in our state and kids that are waiting for families, and we get to step in that gap and be part of the solution,” Spenst said.

This is why she chose to adopt a set of twins.

The non-profits Project Zero, The CALL, and Immerse held the 7th Walk for the Waiting at War Memorial Stadium.

“This just raises a bunch of funds, a bunch of awareness, around kids who need families, kids waiting to be adopted, kids that are in the system, kids that are aging out of the system and the families that are walking with them,” Immerse Arkansas Executive Director Eric Gilmore said.

Thanks to sponsors, walkers were able to raise over $195,000 at the walk. The money will help the three orphan-care ministries with their work.



“You feel supported and loved and families look like ours and that’s a real gift when it’s a hard road to walk,” Spenst said.

There are still about 340 Arkansas kids waiting for homes today, and they will continue to raise awareness until that number is zero.

“One 'yes' from somebody will change the life of a waiting kid. And so we’re fighting for those yes’s every day,” Project Zero Executive Director Christie Erwin said.

Together, they are saying no more to waiting.