PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a man is dead after a train struck his vehicle.

Deputies were dispatched to a railroad crossing located at 65S and Klie Road at 8:28 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Upon arrival, they found a yellow pickup truck was hit by a train consisting of 116 rail cars, traveling at 37 mph. Deputies also stated that heavy fog obscured their view of the area upon arrival.

Police say that 55-year-old Eugene Lazell Fletcher has been identified as the individual who died in the collision.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is awaiting a video from Union Pacific Railroad for more information regarding the incident.