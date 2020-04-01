LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hundreds of thousands of Arkansans have yet to obtain a Real ID before the October 1 deadline.

"Very worst-case scenario would be you and the family show up for the dream family vacation on Oct. 1, only to try to board the plane to learn you can't because you don't have that Real ID," Scott Hardin said.

A Real ID is not required in Arkansas. But, if you travel often or have to enter a federal building, it may be a good idea to go ahead and get one now.

"October will be here before you know it," Scott Hardin said.

Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration said 260,000 Arkansans have obtained a Real ID since it was offered in 2016.

"That's only about 10% of active licenses," he said.

A Real ID will be required to travel nationally, enter a federal building, or military base. However, a passport is a valid identification for traveling after October 1.

"The number one issue or question we get asked is, 'What do I have to take to the revenue office to obtain this?'" Hardin said.

You need to have these proper documents before you go:

Proof of Legal Presence: a passport, birth certificate, U.S. Visa with valid foreign passport, photo document from DHS, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship, Resident Alien card/Permanent Resident Card

One Proof of Social Security Number: Social Security Card, W-2 form, Form 1099, Pay stub with the applicant’s name and FULL Social Security number

Two Proofs of Residency: paycheck, Gas, water, electric, telephone (cell or landline) or a cable/internet bill, Account statement from a bank, Current valid homeowners, renters or motor vehicle insurance policy dated within 1 year

"It is a thorough list of documents," Hardin said.

However, it is extremely common people show up without proper documents.

"It can be as simple as a name on a bill doesn't match up because someone is married or divorced. So in that case, you would have to bring the back-up documents, the marriage certificate, the divorce decree that justifies the name change," Hardin said.

There are also only 25 revenue offices you can go to obtain the ID.

"I think you can see the list of that 25 offices to expand in the very near future," Hardin said.

Hardin said now is the best time to update your ID.

"We know that probably in August and September, we're going to see that rush to the revenue office as people realize this and plan travel and realize that it's required," he said.

