SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — COVID-19 has caused a lot of disruption, but especially for parents scrambling to find childcare.

"What are we going to do, what are we going to do for two weeks?” asked Melody Maxey, a mom of two girls.



Maxey is a working mom, and just one parent of many in central Arkansas stressing over childcare.

"It's a lot,” said Maxey.

Her daughters go to a Saline County school, which is one of several in Arkansas closed for two weeks amid COVID-19 concerns.

Some daycares are open, but many aren't taking new students.

"Midtowne exists to help people find and experience God’s best,” said Josh Inmon, connections pastor at Midtowne Church in Benton.

Inmon said a group of people within the congregation took it upon themselves to help parents like Melody.

"We just happen to have people here at Midtowne that are doing that. We are hearing of stories about teenagers who are out of school who know friends, family around them that need help as they go to work,” said Inmon. “They are making themselves available to help others, it’s pretty cool.”

Inman said on the church's behalf, volunteers are packing bags of food to help more kids impacted by school closures.

"The people who work at those schools will be the ones to then distribute the food to those kids,” said Inmon.



If your child’s school is closed and you are in need of childcare, you are encouraged to check with your local churches, non-profit organizations, and daycares in your area.

