Benton barber changes the lives of special needs family one haircut at a time

Taking kids to get a haircut can be challenging, especially if they have sensory issues. One family lucked out and found a barber that was a cut above the rest.

BENTON, Ark. — Most parents know that sometimes taking their kid to get a haircut can be challenging— And that can be especially true if they have children who experience sensory issues.

Children with special needs can come a long way if given the needed attention.

For one Bryant family, it took them a few tries to find the right person to cut their son's hair.

Sitting in the barber chair was a first for 7-year-old Blake Boccher.

"He has vastly improved coming into the shop," Brittany Boccher said.

Back in December, Blake didn't leave the floor or his mom's arms but as time has passed he's gotten more comfortable getting haircuts thanks to his barber, Kyle Shinn.

"To know that all it took was for someone to say, I'm going to be patient, I'm going to take the time, I'm going to do what Blake needs and not worry about anything else has been a game changer for us," Boccher explained.

Boccher also added that it took a few bad salon experiences before she was able to find Shinn in Benton.

"Little did we know that that first appointment was going to change our lives," she said.

"Kyle is definitely all about meeting Blake where he's at. So if that means it's on the floor, it's by the door wherever Blake needs to be, Kyle will follow him and cut his hair within the confines that Blake needs," she said.

Even though it hasn't always been easy, Shinn said that it's definitely been a rewarding process.

"I have a lot of patience and I just try to make him feel like he's okay," Shinn said.

Shinn mentioned that he has prior experience in helping children with special needs and said that's what prepared him for this.

"I used to volunteer back when I was about 12 years old is when it started. It was a camp for special needs," Shinn said. "From the first year that I worked there, I knew it was a passion of mine."

He also explained that the key to cutting Blake's hair has been to give him the space he needs.

"Kids can feel that that energy coming off somebody and they know if somebody's just trying to get them in and out, or somebody really is taking time to help them and make sure that they're safe," he said.

He said that to make it a good experience for them, you should also have quick reflexes.

"If I'm trimming around the ears, then I've got to know that I'm going to do a little bit at a time and then pull away," he said.

While Boccher said that Shinn changed their lives, he also said that Blake has changed his.

"At the end of the day, it's completely rewarding. And I'm just, I'm thrilled that the Blake and the Bocchers found us," he said.

Boccher said they went from getting haircuts every three months to now going to get them every three weeks.