Dempsey Bakery named finalist for Woman-Owned Small Business Impact Award

Dempsey Bakery in Little Rock has been named one of three finalists for the Little Rock Chamber’s Woman-Owned Small Business Impact Award.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Dempsey Bakery in Little Rock has been named one of three finalists competing for the Little Rock Chamber’s Woman-Owned Small Business Impact Award.

“Being a finalist is both exciting and heartwarming,” said Paula Dempsey, bakery owner. “We are touched that our customers would nominate us for such an award.”

Dempsey Bakery is a gluten-free, soy-free, peanut, and tree nut-free bakery. They also have some egg and dairy-free products.

After a family member was diagnosed with health issues in 2008 that required a gluten-free diet, Paula made it her mission to find gluten-free treats they could eat.

“I never wanted them to hear, ‘you can’t eat that’,” she explained.

The bakery opened its doors in 2011 and has been offering a wide range of meals, fresh bread, and sweets ever since.

“Children’s birthday cakes are in high demand with so many intolerances and allergies,” she said.

The bakery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, serving lunch Tuesday through Friday.