ROCK SPRING, Ga. — A baseball league and family are mourning the sudden loss of a teammate and son.

Brantley Chandler was just 6 years old when he suddenly collapsed while taking his solo photos in his baseball uniform, CBS News reports.

He was a catcher for the Rock Springs Mustangs baseball team.

The first-grader was born with a rare congenital heart defect known as a Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, his mom told WTVC. The CDC says it is a "birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart" and that "as the baby develops during pregnancy, the left side of the heart does not form correctly."

Approximately 960 babies are born with the defect in the United States every year, the CDC adds.

An obituary says Brantley died at 8:53 p.m. on March 28.

"Brantley Neal Chandler, 6, of Chickamauga went home to be with Jesus," the obituary reads. "When he was not playing baseball, Brantley could be found enjoying what the outdoors had to offer."

His teammates paid tribute to their catcher in their baseball uniforms at his funeral service Sunday. His obituary said: "he will be truly missed by his family and all of the many people he touched."

