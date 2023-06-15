Officer Tommy Norman celebrates 25 years of service

Officer Tommy Norman, who is known worldwide for his efforts in bridging gaps between himself and his community, celebrates 25 years as a police officer today.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officer Tommy Norman has become well-known for his compassionate form of community policing in North Little Rock, and today marked a big milestone for him.

In a post shared on Facebook, Officer Norman revealed that he's celebrating 25 years as an officer.

Officer Norman first entered the force on June 15, 1998, and has been working to help serve and improve his community ever since.

Now, he is known worldwide for his efforts in bridging gaps between himself and his community, with more than 1 million followers on social media.

Over the years, residents of North Little Rock have seen a lot of change and trust built in their community thanks to the help of Officer Norman.