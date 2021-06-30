AEMTA is here to remind everyone of the great work being done by Arkansas EMTs

The Arkansas EMT Association works with the Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Ambulance Association to take care of EMS workers’ needs.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Saluting Heroes is our way of highlighting the men, women and organizations focused on helping service members, veterans, first responders and more. This month, we are recognizing the Arkansas EMT Association (AEMTA) and its dedication to excellence in Emergency Medical Services.

It has been a tough year for all of us – especially the men and women on the frontlines saving lives during the pandemic.

“Sometimes, people forget the EMS workers. They forget what they do,” Tonya Hale, president of the Arkansas EMT Association, said.

Hale and the AEMTA want to remind everyone of the work being done by EMTs across the state.

“They walk into the unknown every day not knowing if they're taking some disease or sickness home to their families,” she said.

AEMTA works with the Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Ambulance Association to take care of EMS workers’ needs.

“It’s very important that we support them and take care of them physically and mentally working at this job,” Hale said.

The organization hosted EMS week in May, with the popular Parade of Lights at the capital.

AEMTA also helps with educational needs, helping first responders with their continuing education needs.