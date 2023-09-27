Keeping the spirit of Arkansas's own fire safety dogs alive | Saluting Heroes

A group in Arkansas has used Dalmatians to make fire safety their mission. Now we're saluting the human heroes carrying on their legacy after the pups have passed on

ARKANSAS, USA — In recent decades, advances in technology have helped lower the number of deadly house fires— but that doesn't make the threat any less, especially for kids.

A group based in Arkansas has been on a fire safety mission, thanks to dogs they've had over the years, and carrying on, even though some of those popular pups have passed on.

"There's something about a dog that really captures the attention of children and not only children but adults," said Dayna Hilton, the executive director of the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation. "I could get up there and talk about fire safety all day long, but when the dog does it, that's when they really pay attention."

Hilton declared this as she gave a tour of her backyard "firehouse" where the retired volunteer firefighter is continuing a mission that was started years ago with the help of family pets.

"After fighting a few fires, I realized that I wanted to do something to help change Arkansas's statistic of being fourth in fire-related deaths and injuries," she said. "So I founded the foundation in honor of my first dog, Sparkles."

Hilton and Sparkles would go to local schools for presentations. At first, the rescued dog served as decoration, until Hilton noticed a little move that could help the show.

"So I taught her how to crawl low," she said. "And she crawled low the very first time and I said, 'There we go.'"

Sparkles was a natural, but when she eventually passed away, Hilton found a pup named Molly who trained for the job right from the start.

The pup would crawl low, get to a meeting place and she could even test a smoke alarm.

Molly did it for 10 years, and both dogs got documented credit for saving lives, including a story told to her by a 5-year-old in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Angelica told me this story where she said, 'Firefighter Dayna, I was under the covers. And the smoke came. And I got out of bed and I crawled low, just like Sparkles taught me how to and I looked back at my dad and said, Daddy, Daddy, you need to crawl low, just like Sparkles.'"

Sparkles was the pioneer of the in-school shows, while technology and timing helped Molly take off online. Her videos, filmed in her famous firehouse, reached children in 34 countries and all 50 states.

Even though Molly crossed the rainbow bridge a year and a half ago, her videos and the foundation's mission continue. Molly's memory lives on while a new fire safety hero— named Bowden— waits in the wings.

"I want to do this forever," Hilton said. "I want to do what I can to help keep kids safe. So I'm very grateful to all the fire safety dogs for all they [have] done to help us with our mission of reducing those fire-related deaths and injuries."