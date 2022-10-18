Shorter Garden College apartment residents frustrated with no heating weeks after deadly fire

After the fire at Shorter Garden College Apartments, crews are working to repair gas lines and shut off the utility— weeks later, residents are still without heat.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People that live at the Shorter College Garden apartments have still been dealing with the issues weeks after a deadly fire happened.

Residents have demanded answers from the property management and multiple families expressed their frustrations.

Days after the fire that killed three, utility crews were at the complex and shut off the natural gas so that they could make repairs.

As of October 18, people at the apartment explained that the gas has still been off and they have been left with no heat.

Kiona Ayers, a resident of the apartments, said her gas has been off since the day of the fire, just over two weeks ago.

"We can't cook, we can't afford to eat out every day and, even though the little meals and they supply and give out, people [are] still hungry," Ayers said.

She explained that natural gas is an important utility for cooking and keeping their homes warm and that two weeks without it is far too long.

"I was about to freeze to death last night and we got a big freeze that's coming up and we want answers, we can't live without heat," Ayers said.

Anatasia Allen said she's frustrated that she and her two kids can't comfortably live in their apartment.

"I be having to put my kids in the car to keep warm. It feels better outside than it does inside them bricks," Allen described.

She added that beyond that, meal options for her family have also been limited.

"We have a microwavable food or we go get cold cuts, cup noodles [and] that's pretty much it. We barely can do anything," Allen described.

We reached out to Millennia Housing Management, the Ohio-based company that oversees the complex and they gave us the following statement:

"At Shorter College Gardens, efforts to fully restore natural gas service to the property continue. Yesterday, the gas company inspected and approved the underground gas line infrastructure. The next steps of the phased process include the installation of the master meter by the gas company and the inspection/approval of the infrastructure in each building by city officials. Once these steps are complete, the gas service will be restored building by building. The coordination of these steps is underway, and all parties are working urgently and cooperatively to restore gas service as quickly and safely as possible to all. At this point, residents have access to hot water in the apartment homes, and the property management team is providing electric cooktops as a resource for cooking as well as checking the ambient temperature in the apartment homes. Additionally, we recognize that temperatures are cooling and that residents may prefer temporary housing accommodations until the natural gas service is fully restored. The property management team is making this option available to residents."

Summit Utilities told us that the gas lines are repaired and are ready to be switched back on, but it's up to the property management to make the decision.

Until that happens, Ayers remains worried for his community as temperatures are expected to drop.