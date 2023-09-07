Arkansas state official, Charlie Daniels, dead at 83

Charlie Daniels, a longtime state official who served as Arkansas' commissioner of state lands, state auditor, and secretary of state during his career died Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charlie Daniels, a longtime state official, died on Sunday at 83.

Daniels' career in public service included terms as Arkansas' commissioner of state lands, state auditor, and secretary of state.

The cause of Daniels' death has not been made public at this time.

Daniels grew up in El Dorado and served in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from high school.

He attended Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Daniels was first elected to the Parkers Chapel Board of Education in 1972.

He was later appointed as director of the Arkansas Department of Labor and worked to lead the department under former Gov. Bill Clinton.