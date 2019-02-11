LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friends, family and former law partners bid farewell to Arkansas civil rights pioneer John W. Walker in an emotional celebration of his life at St. Mark Baptist Church Friday.

The parade of preachers vowed to face the future without him fearlessly, taking inspiration from the way he turned racial rejection by the University of Texas into a Yale law degree and years of advocating for equality, especially when it came to education.

"We're gathered here because a man named John Winfield Walker chose not to bow down," said Rev. Ronnie Miller-Yow, the guest eulogist and pastor of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. "I'm wondering as we bury John Walker today, I have one question: who is now going to stand for us?"

Amid hymns and spirituals performed by the Philander Smith Collegiate Choir and soloist Vesta McDaniels-Blanks, preachers and partners and family tried to answer that question. They framed answers in the controversies of the day, channeling Walker's tenacity.

His son imagined a final letter his father might have written.

"To my dear friend the governor, release the Little Rock School District from state control," said John Walker Jr. to rousing applause while referring to the controversy over the five-year takeover of schools by the Dept. of Education.

Others spoke of the influence Walker developed over the years as the go-to litigator whenever a person of color had a case of discrimination or persecution.

"If you got into trouble and they picked on you too much they said 'I'm gonna tell Mr. Walker,'" said Rev. Carlton Veazey, a friend of Walker's from their time together at the school today known as University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the 1950s.

"Let's go ahead and say it, John Walker was hated," said judge Wendell Griffen, himself a controversial figure for his civil rights advocacy while serving as a Pulaski County circuit court judge. "He was cursed. He was despised. He was maligned because he fought bullies. He protected vulnerable people. He refused to suffer fools."

Many others recognized the progress Walker helped usher along, including his white, Jewish former law partner.

"In the history of civil rights in Arkansas, no one stands as tall as John," said Philip Kaplan, who joined Walker and Richard Mays in founding one of the earliest integrated law practices in the state.

Walker will be buried Saturday in his birthplace, Hope, Ark.