PETA has released a Halloween costume modeled after one of President Trump's children and it's turning heads online.

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals is now accepting preorders for a limited-edition costume that's designed after Donald Trump Jr.

The costume features a camouflage jacket with a name tag that reads 'Half-Cocked' along with toy gun and a fake, plush leopard that's leaving blood-ridden scars along the jacket portion of the costume.

Oh, and there's also a red hat that reads 'Donald Trump Jr.' so people don't mistake you for another big-game hunter.

Donald Jr. is notorious for trophy hunting. According to PETA, this costume is supposed to mock a photo that shows Donald Jr. and his brother, Eric, clutching the body of a dead leopard.

What sort of person could kill this beautiful animal? Trump sons could. pic.twitter.com/A4MLFJILzw — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 29, 2015

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the costume's release with a tweet calling PETA an "animal slaughter factory" and claimed that they killed thousands of domestic animals in the last decade.

Ironically, there are few orgs in world history that have as much animal blood on their hands as PETA. You hypocrites are literally an animal slaughter factory.



"In the last 11 years, PETA has killed 29,426 dogs, cats, rabbits, & other domestic animals." https://t.co/fqXJQ9ACFQ https://t.co/FWatgzpcAi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 20, 2018

PETA is using the costume to raise awareness against hunters who kill millions of animals a year, according to a blog about the costume. All profits from the costume sales will go directly to support PETA's lifesaving work for wild animals.

