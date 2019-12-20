LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Betsy Robb from Friends of the Animal Village in Little Rock joined us this morning with holiday spirit and brought her little friend St. Nick.

St. Nick is an 8-month-old Jack Russell Terrier and Beagle mix. He is pretty chill for a small, young dog!

What a perfect time to adopt St. Nick, as the Animal Village is having a holiday special with $0 adoptions fees.

The Little Rock Animal Village is so beyond FULL with furry best friends waiting for someone to pick them! They have over 100 available for adoption now, and probably just as many who aren’t available yet because their 7 day stray hold isn’t up yet.

They take in about 15 new animals a day on average. Basically, they are packed to the rafters with animals! So they need our help to find homes for all these kids!

Therefore they are sponsoring all adoption fees Friday and Saturday, Dec.20-21. If you would like to adopt St. Nick, you can stop by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street.

For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.

