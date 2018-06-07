LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The need to find these shelter animals their forever homes is a huge priority for THV11.

Leslie Taylor from Friends with the Animal Village brought a cutie 3-year-old Calico cat named Sasha on Friday morning.

She's microchipped and super sweet. She's been at the Animal Village for about a month now. She's spayed and is up to date on all her shots.

This weekend, Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7 are great days to go adopt. All adoption fees for adult cats and dogs are covered by the animal village!

If you’re interested, please contact the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street. Or you can contact them at (501) 376-3067.

