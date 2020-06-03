LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pet of the Week is back with an adorable kitten! Janie is a 1-year-old tortoiseshell kitten.

Janie has beautiful brown and beige fur, she looks like a little Reese's Peanut Butter Cup! Janie is like a cat-dog, she enjoys having her belly and chest rubbed and doesn't mind being on a leash!

There are so many animals especially dogs at the Animal Village right now and they all need homes!

If you want to adopt Janie or another animal, you can stop by the Little Rock Animal Village at 4500 Kramer Street.

