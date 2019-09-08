Every week we showcase an animal from the Little Rock Animal Village that is up for adoption. Betsy Robb with Friends of the Animal Village joins us this morning with Abbey.

Abbey is a young 1-year-old cat. She is the purrr-fect amount of friendly and just needs a family to be friendly with!

Stop by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street for more information on Abbey or call 501-376-3067.

So apparently Paws at the Net 2019 is the place to be this weekend if you want some good eatin', food-truck style! There will be tons of food trucks there!

Paws at the Net is an annual fundraiser for CARE - Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals. CARE is a local foster-based rescue that saves a lot of animals in need, and they're a valued partner in rescue for the Little Rock Animal Village.

If you're looking for a fun place to grab a bite to eat this weekend, why not head to Paws at the Net and contribute to a good cause in the process?