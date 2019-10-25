LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Have you been thinking about adopting a pet? This weekend is the perfect time to do so!

The cats and dogs at the Little Rock Animal Village need new homes, and you can take one home for FREE this weekend.

The animal shelter is waiving adoption fees for all animals Oct. 25-26.

Whether you're a cat-person or dog-person, they've got plenty to choose from with 159 animals waiting to be adopted.

Some of the animals are featured on the shelter's website, but the rest can be found at the shelter at 4500 Kramer Street.

Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

