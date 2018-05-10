LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Each week, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village. Besty Robb from Friends of the Animal Village is here with Bella.

She is a sweet, playful kitten who loves to snuggle. Bella is a young Siamese kitten and is not quite old enough to adopt. But, she's the perfect example of what Friends of the Animal Village has to offer!

As soon as kittens reach two pounds, they are sent back to the shelter to get spayed or neutered, and are then available to adopt.

